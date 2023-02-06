Mick Fleetwood addressed the future of Fleetwood Mac last night (Feb. 5) during an interview at the Grammy Awards Ceremony. The state of the legendary group has been in flux over the last few years, but especially since the death of Christine McVie in late November.

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” Fleetwood said on the red carpet last night [via The Los Angeles Times]. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.”

As several of his other former bandmates are touring and creating new music on their own, including Stevie Nicks, the drummer expressed that he would like to do the same.

Fleetwood Mac's last tour took place in 2018 and 2019, after they fired longtime guitarist and vocalist Lindsey Buckingham. He was replaced by Mike Campbell of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers and Neil Finn of Crowded House on the tour, but the group were unsure of where they stood once it concluded.

Last summer, McVie told Rolling Stone that they were "kind of broke up," and that she never saw or spoke to her bandmates — including Nicks. As far as the hiatus being permanent, she said, "Well, not as we know it... I don’t know. It’s impossible to say. We might get back together, but I just couldn’t say for sure.”

The singer and keyboardist died in late November at the age of 79. Fleetwood was joined by Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt for a performance of "Songbird" during the Grammys' In Memoriam segment last night, in honor of his late bandmate.