Mick Jagger Gets Flashed at Concert, So He Flashes Back

Mick Jagger has likely seen it all, performing onstage with the Rolling Stones, so when he recently spotting a topless woman flashing him in the crowd at the band's Tuesday show (Aug. 2) in Spain, he was ready with his response, flashing her right back.

The band was in the midst of performing "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" when the incident occurred (sadly, they were not playing "Jumpin' Jack Flash") as footage shared by the New York Post shows.

As seen in the video at the bottom of this post, the woman filmed from behind clearly is without her shirt as she waves an American flag and bounces on a fellow concertgoer's shoulders to the song. As Jagger traipses across the stage he eventually spots the woman in the crowd, then briefly lifting his own shirt to bare his nipples to her as well, all while not missing a beat in his performance. As the video concludes, the woman then starts to put her shirt back on.

Jagger had briefly posted the footage to his Instagram account, before it was shared by the Post.

The Rolling Stones are currently touring as part of their 60th anniversary. The band returned to the road shortly after the death of drummer Charlie Watts last year. The group is wrapping up their current tour leg tonight (Aug. 3) in Berlin, Germany.

Mick Jagger Flashes Topless Female Fan at Rolling Stones Show in Madrid, Spain