Rockers such as Mike Portnoy (Sons of Apollo, formerly Dream Theater) and Alex Skolnick (Testament) are using social media to urge others to wear face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic.

The drummer and guitarist, respectively, each took to their internet outlet of choice over the weekend to make their pleas for public safety. The musicians' combined message is clear: Wearing a face mask in public isn't a political act. It merely helps protect those around you who may be more vulnerable.

For Portnoy, that meant highlighting a video of a customer refusing to wear a mask inside of a store. Such disruptions are growing more common as some claim that retailers requiring masks infringes on their liberty. However, on Sunday (June 28), the percussionist explained how such a stance is uncaring.

"What the hell is wrong with some people?" Portnoy asks. "All because she's supposed to wear a mask in a store to protect other people. How much more childish, irresponsible and selfish can people be? Are they throwing fits because they have to wear a seatbelt in the car too?"

The drummer continues, "This isn't about you, it's about others! How can people like you be so selfish? It is so you don't spread your potentially infected germs onto other people who may be vulnerable and at-risk! How isn't that soooo blatantly obvious? And this isn't about 'sides' or politics!"

Skolnick shared a similar statement. The previous day (June 27), the Testament headbanger and frequent jazz guitarist posted a selfie-style video on his Instagram account. In it, he mocks those who maintain that required facial coverings in public encroach on their rights.

"'Our freedom! You can't tell me to wear a mask!'" Skolnick derides. "I'm sorry, I have to vent. This is the stupidest thing I've ever heard. You're gonna make it political, wearing a mask? Going indoors to restaurants and breathing on everybody, making that political? It's the dumbest thing I've heard since freedom fries."

The musicians' exhortations fall in line with CDC recommendations as many municipalities move to make public mask-wearing officially compulsory. As it spells out on the CDC's webpage concerning facial coverings, "Your cloth face covering may protect them. Their cloth face covering may protect you."