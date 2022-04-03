Mike Shinoda Wins Best Remixed Recording Grammy at 2022 Awards

Congratulations to Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda for taking home the Grammy for Best Remixed Recording for reimagining Deftones' "Passenger" at the 2022 awards ceremony!

The other nominees for the award included:

"Back to Life" (Booker T Kings of Soul satta dub) – Booker T., remixer (Soul II Soul)

"Born for Greatness" (Cymek remix) – Spencer Bastin, remixer (Papa Roach)

"Constant Craving" (Fashionably Late remix) – Tracy Young, remixer (k.d. lang)

"Inside Out" (3scape Drm remix) – 3scape Drm, remixer (Zedd and Griff)

"Met Him Last Night" (Dave Audé remix) – Dave Audé, remixer (Demi Lovato featuring Ariana Grande)

"Talks" (Mura Masa Remix) – Alexander Crossan, remixer (PVA)

The remix comes off of Deftones' album Black Stallion. Shinoda was not at the ceremony to accept the award, but tweeted his thanks.

Congratulations again to Mike Shinoda for taking home the Grammy for Best Remixed Recording! Stay tuned as we'll have more updates throughout Grammy night.