Mini Corey Taylor Crushes Slipknot Vocals

Another young metalhead has gone viral after a video of them singing to Slipknot's "Psychosocial" was uploaded on Facebook. Check out the video below.

The identity of the child is unknown, but they certainly look the part. They've got Corey Taylor's half-shaved hairdo, pierced ears and even a fake sleeve tattoo. The child sounds the part, too. They absolutely crushed Taylor's vocals with a ferocious energy any metalhead wishes they can aspire to.

The comments under the post are filled with support for the mini metal fan. One user commented, "We need to get this kid to a stage as soon as he's old enough and ready.. Make a dream come true... I'd love to see this kid in a band... Just the energy and will to do something he's good at." Others called the kid a "superstar" and many gave praises to the parents for raising their child right.

The kid adds to a growing list of mini musicians who are wowing the internet with impressive talent at a young age. For example, Nandi Bushell has already established herself as a musical prodigy, and Miles Bonham recently made waves when he re-produced Green Day's "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" from scratch.

In other Slipknot news, the band recently unveiled Knotverse: a metaverse hub for NFTs, gaming, lifestyle, concerts and more in The Sandbox.

Mini Corey Taylor Singing Slipknot