Ministry Rally Voters With New ‘Get Out and Vote’ Video

The days are winding down until the 2020 presidential election and the always politically minded Ministry want to make sure you take advantage of the opportunity to vote.

Frontman Al Jourgensen has been rallying the band's fan base to get involved this election and now he's issued a new video that serves as a call to make your votes count this year.

The driving rock song "Get Out and Vote" from the band's 2012 album Relapse sends a direct message while the video includes candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden (as well as their respective VPs Mike Pence and Kamala Harris) against a chaotic backdrop of imagery.

As the November 3 election day nears, Ministry promise additional surprises each Tuesday (Oct. 27 and Nov. 3) via their social media accounts, so stay tuned.

In addition, Ministry have created a new "The Soundtrack to Your Election" Spotify playlist featuring Al Jourgensen's personal favorites including some of the band's own material. Check it out here.

In other Ministry news, Jourgensen is back in the studio working on the band's next album for Nuclear Blast Records. Stay tuned.

Ministry, "Get Out and Vote"

Ministry