American industrial juggernaut Ministry have announced a March 9, 2018 release date for their new album AmeriKKKant, the band's first LP for Nuclear Blast Records. In addition, the album's first single, "Antifa," which debuted live earlier this year, has also dropped, along with an official video, which can be viewed below. Like the record it comes from, the song is meant to stand up to the political chaos that is currently going on in America

"This album, AmeriKKKant, will provide FEMA-type relief for the devastation 'Hurricane Cheeto' has brought upon us," Ministry mastermind Al Jourgensen says, referring to President Donald Trump.

Produced by Jourgensen and recorded at Caribou Studios in Burbank, Calif. between January and May of this year, AmeriKKKant has striking artwork created by Mister Sam Shearon featuring a distressed Statue of Liberty with her hand over her eyes. It can be seen below.

The psychedelic, politically influenced and very much in-your-face AmeriKKKant is, according to a press release, "Nine tracks rooted in Jourgensen's unadulterated anger for what's happening in America today as he sees it; the waning respect for the U.S. Constitution, the growing acceptance of one's opinions replacing facts, the decline of our leaders' sense of morals, ethics and personal responsibility to the country and to their constituents, and the madman in the White House."

As for the "Antifa" video, it's a politically-charged clip with a mix of fiery effects, footage of masked rioters and Jourgensen and his band members donning masks while they perform. See the clip for the driving rock track below.

There are pre-orders underway for the new album, with those interested able to order physical or digital copies via Nuclear Blast or check out a variety of value-added options as part of the PledgeMusic pre-order.

To support the release of AmeriKKKant, Ministry will headline a five-week North American tour that kicks off March 22 with the Chelsea Wolfe supporting. Tickets go on sale this this Friday, Dec. 15 at 10:00a.m. local time. For all ticket purchasing info, click here.

Watch Ministry's "Antifa" Video

AmeriKKKant Artwork



GDOB2-30CH-001.cdr loading...

AmeriKKKant Track Listing

1. "I Know Words"

2. "Twilight Zone"

3. "Victims of a Clown"

4. "TV5/4Chan"

5. "We're Tired of It"

6. "Wargasm"

7. "Antifa"

8. "Game Over"

9. "AmeriKKKa"

AmeriKKKant Tour Dates

March 22 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

March 23 - Ventura, Calif. @ Ventura Theatre

March 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl

March 26 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

March 28 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theatre

March 29 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

March 31 - Edmonton, Alberta @ Union Hall

April 1 - Calgary, Alberta @ Palace Theatre

April 3 - Missoula, Mont. @ Wilma Theatre

April 5 - Lincoln, Nebr. @ Boubon Theatre

April 7 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riviera Theatre

April 8 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom

April 10 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

April 11 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

April 12 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Egyptian Room

April 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Opera House

April 15 - Montreal, Quebec @ MTelus

April 17 - Boston, Mass. @ Royale

April 18 - Portland, Maine @ Aura

April 19 - Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theatre

April 21 - Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theatre

April 22 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

April 23 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live

April 25 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage

April 26 - Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

April 28 - Austin, Tex. @ Levitation Festival