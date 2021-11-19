Miss May I Vocalist Levi Benton Reveals ‘Absolute Aid’ CBD Line

You can add Miss May I vocalist Levi Benton to the group of musicians touting the benefits of CBD. In fact, the musician has just launched his own line of CBD products under the moniker Absolute Aid.

For the past four years, the founder of Absolute Aid have been working to fulfill their dream of providing natural remedies for everyday problems, and the pandemic just reinforced the idea of wanting to spread hope and healing through these remedies rather than through pharmaceuticals. With an emphasis on focus, calm, sleep and pain, Absolute Aid now has a line endorsed by Miss May I's Levi Benton with CBS bites and a topical cream.

“I’ve been so excited to announce this CBD line that my partners and I have been working tirelessly on this past year," says Benton. "Over the past 10 years on the road, I’ve met many fans and fellow musicians who struggle with different kinds of anxiety, and the pandemic definitely elevated that for a lot of us. I found myself looking for a vegan, organic CBD option to help manage my own stress and anxiety, which ultimately led us to creating this line. Plus, I’m a designer at heart so getting to create a CBD line with a cool aesthetic was a blast. I can’t wait to share this with you guys and help people along the way.”

As the singer mentioned, the Absolute Aid products are vegan, gluten free, organic, non-GMO and free of pesticides and corn syrup. The products are also made in the United States.

To learn more about Absolute Aid and its product line, check here.

Miss May I are currently between albums, most recently issuing their Shadows Inside album in 2017.

Absolute Aid