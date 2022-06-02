Miss May I have just announced a headlining tour in support of their seventh studio album, Curse of Existence, following the release of a coinciding music video for their new single "Bleed Together," which received over 170,000 views on YouTube just one week after its release.

Described by vocalist Levi Benton as being about the connection between children and their parents, the new single sees the band taking a personal and introspective approach to their music.

"It is a natural instinct for a parent to want to guard their child and for some that still seems to be something that was missing in their life," said Benton. "This song is from my perspective and an emotional follow up to our song ‘Hey Mister’ which describes the lack of a father figure around in one's life."

According to Benton, Curse of Existence is set to follow the same direction as "Bleed Together," looking at the different connection in our lives and how the lessons we learn shape who we are as human beings. The album is currently scheduled for a Sept. 2 release.

"Everything that comes with life comes with a lesson and a price and that is what we have put into this new album," Benton said. "It tells our lessons over our lives that have shaped us and have brought us to the very bottom of our lowest low and the tallest point to our highest high. We know the reflection we all went through during the world coming to a halt and that experience brought a lot of these sheltered emotions to light!"

Miss May I's fall 2022 tour is set to start in St. Louis Sept. 1 and will wrap up one month later in New York City. No special guests have been set for the upcoming run.

Watch the music video for "Bleed Together" below and view the album art and track listing for Curse of Existence out Sept. 2 on SharpTone Records. All tour dates, locations, and venues are further down the page. For ticketing info visit here and to pre-order the album head here.

Miss May I Fall 2022 Tour Dates

Sept. 01 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Sept. 02 - Springfield, Mo. @ The Riff

Sept. 03 - Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

Sept. 04 - San Antonio, Texas @ Rock Box

Sept. 06 - Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile

Sept. 07 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Regent

Sept. 08 - Roseville, Calif. @ Goldfield Trading Post

Sept. 10 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rickshaw Theatre

Sept. 11 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Sept. 13 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Music Hall

Sept. 14 - Denver, Co. @ Oriental Theater

Sept. 15 - Lawrence, Kan. @ The Granada

Sept. 17 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Sept. 18 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Sept. 20 - Toronto, Ontario @ Velvet Underground

Sept. 21 - Montreal, Quebec @ Theatre Fairmount

Sept. 23 - Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 24 - Philadelphia, Penn. @ Underground Arts

Sept. 25 - Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Mr. Smalls

Sept. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Sept. 28 - Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

Sept. 29 - Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

Sept. 30 - Horseheads, N.Y. @ The L

Oct. 01 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Brachland Ballroom

Oct. 02 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Miss May I, "Bleed Together" Music Video

Miss May I, Curse of Existence Album Art + Track Listing

Miss May I, 'Curse of Existence' SharpTone Records

01. "A Smile That Does Not Exist"

02. "Earth Shaker"

03. "Bleed Together"

04. "Into Oblivion"

05. "Hollow Vessel"

06. "Free Fall"

07. "Born Destroyers"

08. "Unconquered"

09. "Savior Of Self"

10. "Bloodshed"