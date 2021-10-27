All That Remains Book 2022 ‘The Fall of Ideals’ 15th Anniversary Tour With Miss May I, Varials + Tallah
All That Remains will kick off 2022 by looking into their past, revisiting their 2006 breakthrough album The Fall of Ideals on a 15th anniversary tour. The trek comes just as the band is also planning to reissue the album next month (Nov. 12).
The tour is set to kick off March 12 in Worcester, Mass., with the band ready to give fans a fresh live take on the album in full that launched them to fame. "It's finally here," exclaims singer Phil Labonte. "We have been planning this for ages but things have been pretty, awkward, lately. But we are going to celebrate 15 years of The Fall of Ideals NOW! We have some really cool things planned and we hope you’ll come out and celebrate with us."
The run will also feature support sets from Miss May I, Varials and Tallah, making for a power packed bill. It's a pretty deep run too for Labonte and crew as All That Remains have dates booked through May 20 in Hartford, Connecticut, extending the trek beyond the two month mark. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.
Pre-sales for the tour are set for this Thursday (Oct. 28) at 10AM local time through Friday (Oct. 29) at 10AM local time. After that, the general on sale will take place starting at 10AM local time on Friday (Oct. 29). Check the band's website for ticketing details.
And, as stated, All That Remains have a new reissue en route. This vinyl offering includes such standouts as "This Calling," "Six" and "The Air That I Breathe." "We're so thankful to everyone who has kept this disc in their hearts for the past 15 years," says Labonte. "We are proud to celebrate the reissue and can't wait to tell you about all the other cool things we have in store." The vinyl reissue is available in colored variants with deluxe packaging that can be ordered through the band's webstore. Look for the reissue arriving Nov. 12., and check out other platforms offering the set here.
All That Remains / Miss May I / Varials / Tallah 2022 Tour
March 12 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
March 13 — Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
March 14 — Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theatre
March 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues
March 17 — Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
March 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's
March 21 — Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs
March 24 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center
March 25 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's
March 26 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt
March 27 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
March 30 – Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center
March 31 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Lyric at Skyway Theatre
April 1 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino
April 2 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Showroom
April 4 — Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion
April 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater
April 7 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
April 8 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory
April 9 — Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom
April 10 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater
April 12 — Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM
April 13 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory
April 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
April 16 — Reno, Nev. @ Cargo Concert Hall
April 17 — Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theatre
April 18 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades
April 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720
April 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park
April 22 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore
April 23 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
April 24 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live
April 27 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom
April 28 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live
April 29 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live
April 30 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar
May 2 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall
May 3 — Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live
May 4 — Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues
May 5 — Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live
May 7 — Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger
May 9 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
May 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom
May 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi—Fi Annex
May 13 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels
May 14 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC
May 15 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage
May 17 — Easton, Pa. @ One Centre Square
May 18 — Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater
May 19 — Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater
May 20 — Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster