All That Remains will kick off 2022 by looking into their past, revisiting their 2006 breakthrough album The Fall of Ideals on a 15th anniversary tour. The trek comes just as the band is also planning to reissue the album next month (Nov. 12).

The tour is set to kick off March 12 in Worcester, Mass., with the band ready to give fans a fresh live take on the album in full that launched them to fame. "It's finally here," exclaims singer Phil Labonte. "We have been planning this for ages but things have been pretty, awkward, lately. But we are going to celebrate 15 years of The Fall of Ideals NOW! We have some really cool things planned and we hope you’ll come out and celebrate with us."

The run will also feature support sets from Miss May I, Varials and Tallah, making for a power packed bill. It's a pretty deep run too for Labonte and crew as All That Remains have dates booked through May 20 in Hartford, Connecticut, extending the trek beyond the two month mark. See all of the dates, cities and venues listed below.

Pre-sales for the tour are set for this Thursday (Oct. 28) at 10AM local time through Friday (Oct. 29) at 10AM local time. After that, the general on sale will take place starting at 10AM local time on Friday (Oct. 29). Check the band's website for ticketing details.

And, as stated, All That Remains have a new reissue en route. This vinyl offering includes such standouts as "This Calling," "Six" and "The Air That I Breathe." "We're so thankful to everyone who has kept this disc in their hearts for the past 15 years," says Labonte. "We are proud to celebrate the reissue and can't wait to tell you about all the other cool things we have in store." The vinyl reissue is available in colored variants with deluxe packaging that can be ordered through the band's webstore. Look for the reissue arriving Nov. 12., and check out other platforms offering the set here.

All That Remains / Miss May I / Varials / Tallah 2022 Tour

March 12 — Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

March 13 — Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

March 14 — Niagara Falls, N.Y. @ The Rapids Theatre

March 16 — Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

March 17 — Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

March 19 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart's

March 21 — Columbus, Ohio @ The King of Clubs

March 24 — Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere's Entertainment Center

March 25 — Sauget, Ill. @ Pop's

March 26 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt

March 27 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

March 30 – Green Bay, Wis. @ EPIC Event Center

March 31 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Lyric at Skyway Theatre

April 1 — Sioux City, Iowa @ Anthem at the Hard Rock Casino

April 2 — Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino Showroom

April 4 — Wichita, Kan. @ The Cotillion

April 5 — Denver, Colo. @ Oriental Theater

April 7 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

April 8 — Boise, Idaho @ Knitting Factory

April 9 — Bend, Ore. @ Midtown Ballroom

April 10 — Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

April 12 — Bozeman, Mont. @ The ELM

April 13 — Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory

April 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

April 16 — Reno, Nev. @ Cargo Concert Hall

April 17 — Chico, Calif. @ Senator Theatre

April 18 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

April 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ 1720

April 21 — San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park

April 22 — Tucson, Ariz. @ Encore

April 23 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

April 24 — Colorado Springs, Colo. @ Sunshine Studios Live

April 27 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

April 28 — Dallas, Texas @ Amplified Live

April 29 — Austin, Texas @ Come And Take It Live

April 30 — Houston, Texas @ Scout Bar

May 2 — Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

May 3 — Tampa, Fla. @ Jannus Live

May 4 — Lake Buena Vista, Fla. @ House of Blues

May 5 — Ft Lauderdale, Fla. @ Revolution Live

May 7 — Greensboro, N.C. @ The Blind Tiger

May 9 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

May 10 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Cannery Ballroom

May 12 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi—Fi Annex

May 13 — Warrendale, Pa. @ Jergels

May 14 — Harrisburg, Pa. @ HMAC

May 15 — Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage

May 17 — Easton, Pa. @ One Centre Square

May 18 — Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theater

May 19 — Huntington, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater

May 20 — Hartford, Ct. @ The Webster