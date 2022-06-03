Mom Accidentally Buys Tickets to Red Hot Chili Peppers Bagpipe Tribute Band

In 2022, here's a reminder that you really want to pay close attention to what you're purchasing. Earlier this year, we shared a story about a fan who was upset after mistakenly purchasing tickets to see the Red Not Chili Peppers, a Chili Peppers tribute band, and now there's also a second instance of a mistaken Red Hot Chili Peppers ticket purchase but with a different act providing something decidedly different.

Yes, the pun game is strong these days for acts playing off the Red Hot Chili Peppers name, and this latest instance comes from a mother and daughter who ended up seeing a bagpipe outfit instead of Anthony, Flea, John and Chad. As shared in a viral TikTok video seen below, mother and daughter ended up catching Red Hot Chili Pipers, a group touted as "the most famous bagpipe band on the planet" instead.

The Pipers' website proclaims the group to be "bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so hot it carries its own health warning," as the group drop their "bagrock" anthems for audiences.

"My mom thought she got tickets for the Red Hot Chili Peppers. It was in fact the Chili Pipers," stated Emily Bennett in the viral video, later commenting, "It was actually a great time, Disclaimer: we wore masks the whole time." The clip shows a bit of the Pipers playing a Killers classic, so their repertoire goes beyond covers of the inspiration for their band name.

This actually turned out way better than the other instance of accidental purchase. Back in April, a Detroit fan named Aaron ended up with tickets to see the Red Not Chili Peppers tribute band, thinking he'd scored cheap tickets to see the group at an under 400 person-capacity venue only to later realize his mistake. But he was unable to obtain a refund.

In the case with Emily and the Red Hot Chili Pipers, not only were mom and daughter satisfied with the show they saw, Emily writes on her TikTok account that the Chili Peppers saw her post and she and her mom are now catching the band is August.

It should be noted that the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the Red Hot Chili Pipers are both on tour this summer. The Chili Peppers, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band with their new Unlimited Love album, will be playing Europe in June and July, with a U.S. run to follow in July through October. Get those tickets here.

The bagpipe-centric Red Hot Chili Pipers are also on tour in Europe this month, with a U.S. tour to follow in August and September. Tickets can be found here.