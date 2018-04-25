A storm is a brewing and Monument of a Memory are right in its path. The New Jersey-based rockers are teaming up with Loudwire to bring you the exclusive premiere of their new video for "Cold Eyes," which can be seen in the player above.

Singer Tommy Gehringer says, “This song discusses the harsh reality of life and death. It was inspired by a man who I saw go into cardiac arrest and then proceeded to give the man CPR till medics arrived." As you might expect, that experience has a lasting effect on the vocalist, who was able to channel the feelings generated into the song "Cold Eyes."

The song appears on the Monument of a Memory EP, Ex-Mortis. If you like what you heard, the full disc is available via Amazon and iTunes. The band returns to the road next month in support of the EP, starting with a May 18 show in Bergenfield, N.J. See all of their scheduled dates here.

Monument of a Memory, Ex-Mortis Artwork

Courtesy of Monuments of a Memory Courtesy of Monuments of a Memory loading...