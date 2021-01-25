Children of Bodom Bassist’s New Band Moon Shot Debuts New Song ‘Blood Looks Cool’

Moon Shot, the new alternative rock band starring former Children of Bodom bassist Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä, have debuted a music video for their new song "Blood Looks Cool."

Bodom fans, beware — this is far from the high-flying melodic death metal you've heard the bassist play for nearly 25 years, but the guitar tapping melodies at the forefront should bring some sense of familiarity, as will the anthemic, rock-based song structure present on Bodom's last record, 2019's Hexed.

"'Blood Looks Cool' is a song for outsiders," said singer Ville Malja (also of the Finnish alt-rock group Lapko) of the follow-up to Moon Shot's first single, "Big Bang." "For those who feel they don't belong. It's a positive fight song about social otherness."

Guitarist Jussi Ylikoski added, "Moon Shot is something completely new, made from scratch. This lineup, the new songs, the team behind us. It's just amazing and makes me humble. I feel lucky to be alive and part of this band in this day and age. Can't wait to get up on stage."

In January of 2020, Seppälä shared a post on Children of Bodom's Facebook page (seen below) which announced he had joined a new band. He said he initially had no intentions of pursuing music again after quitting Bodom in 2019. "I was pretty sure nothing would inspire me enough," said the statement, in part, "But then the most unexpected thing happened; the news about my situation reached these certain three guys who were brainstorming in Helsinki to find a perfect fit for bass in their brand new group."

"The idea of a new band felt scary, not only musically but also because it came so quickly after the biggest and scariest decision of my life," Seppälä continued. "At the same time I saw it as a gift, new chance to do music with friends, musicians whose careers I have had the pleasure to follow with admiration. I didn't wanna miss this rare chance."

Watch the video for Moon Shot's "Blood Looks Cool" further down the page, where you'll also find the lyrics to the song as well as the band's complete lineup.

Moon Shot Lineup

Henri "Henkka T. Blacksmith" Seppälä — bass

Ville Malja (Lapko) — vocals

Jussi Ylikoski — guitar

Mikko Hakila (Disco Ensemble) — drums

Moon Shot, "Blood Looks Cool" Lyrics

Some things are more true than others

Some fathers are better than others

I look at the screen alone

And I let things flow

I don’t want to hate this world

It’s too beautiful

Too beautiful In your pictures everything is cool

When you crop out the sad dude

In your pictures even blood looks cool

When you crop out the sad dude I sit alone cause I’m not like you

I just can’t stand that empty laugh

Or have I set the bar too high

And never get the high fives

I don’t need your high fives In your pictures everything is cool

When you crop out the sad dude

In your pictures even blood looks cool

When you crop out the sad dude In your pictures everything is cool

When you crop out the sad dude

In your pictures even blood looks cool

When you crop out the sad dude

Moon Shot, "Blood Looks Cool" Music Video