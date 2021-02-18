‘Mortal Kombat’ Rated R Trailer Is F–king Brutal

Remember those terribly cheesy (and frickin awesome) Mortal Kombat movies from the ‘90s? The new Mortal Kombat movie is much, much different, and the fatalities are infinitely more brutal.

Mortal Kombat (2021) has received an R rating and a new red band trailer reveals why. Blood icicles, fire dragons, hacking and slashing, and vicious fight scenes fill the teaser, with your favorite characters all getting their moments in the spotlight as highly trained killers.

“The Mortal Kombat movie reboot from director Simon McQuoid features the defenders of Earthrealm Liu Kang, Sonya Blade, Jax Briggs and more entering the Mortal Kombat tournament to save the world from Shang Tsung, Sub-Zero, Mileena and other supernatural kombatants,” an official description reads. “This red band Mortal Kombat (2021) trailer shows off why it's rated R.”

“In Mortal Kombat, MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld's Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down,” Warner Bros adds. “Fearing for his family's safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark."

"Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?”

Mortal Kombat (2021) - Official Red Band Trailer

Watch the brutal trailer above and watch out for Mortal Kombat once it hits theaters and HBO Max on April 16.