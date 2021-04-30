6 Most Hilarious Scenes in Rock Movies, by Moon Fever

Hollywood rockers Moon Fever are restoring the classic swagger of the rock 'n' roll that dominated that Sunset Strip in decades past, keeping the momentum rolling with the Payphone Blues EP that comes on the heels of a handful of singles that introduced the band last year.

Since the band has such an obvious affectation for rock's more classic period, we wanted to get their take on some of the most memorable moments of rock, not musically, but laid out across legendary movies that portray this beloved style of music in all its infamy and hilarity.

Films such as This Is Spinal Tap and Wayne's World perfectly characterize the balance between serious music fandom and the absurdity of rock 'n' roll in its many facets.

Crank the title track from Moon Fever's EP below (order here) and check out their picks for the 6 Most Hilarious Scenes in Rock Movies further down the page.

Moon Fever, "Payphone Blues" Music Video

Moon Fever 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

May 07 — Minot, N.D. @ The 'O'riginal Bar

May 08 — Omaha, Neb. @ Barnato

May 11 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Lefty's

May 12 — Iowa City, Iowa @ Wildwood

May 13 — Belvidere, Ill. @ The Apollo Theater

May 14 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Emerson Theatre

May 15 — Lombard, Ill. @ Brauer House

May 16 — Harrison, Ohio @ The Blue Note

May 18 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

May 21 — Chicopee, Mass. @ Geraldine's

May 22 — Frenchtown, N.J. @ Arties Bar and Grill

May 25 — Virginia Beach, Va. @ Scandals Live!

May 26 — Jacksonville, N.C. @ Hooligans Music Hall

Aug. 20 — Glen Flora, Wis. @ The Northwoods Rock Rally

Sept. 04 — Charlotte, N.C. @ Hops & Hogs Fest/Park Expo Center