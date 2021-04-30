6 Most Hilarious Scenes in Rock Movies, by Moon Fever
Hollywood rockers Moon Fever are restoring the classic swagger of the rock 'n' roll that dominated that Sunset Strip in decades past, keeping the momentum rolling with the Payphone Blues EP that comes on the heels of a handful of singles that introduced the band last year.
Since the band has such an obvious affectation for rock's more classic period, we wanted to get their take on some of the most memorable moments of rock, not musically, but laid out across legendary movies that portray this beloved style of music in all its infamy and hilarity.
Films such as This Is Spinal Tap and Wayne's World perfectly characterize the balance between serious music fandom and the absurdity of rock 'n' roll in its many facets.
Crank the title track from Moon Fever's EP below (order here) and check out their picks for the 6 Most Hilarious Scenes in Rock Movies further down the page.
Moon Fever, "Payphone Blues" Music Video
Wayne's World, "Bohemian Rhapsody" Car Scene
Although there are plenty of hilarious scenes in Wayne's World, this scene always stuck with me as funny and iconic. Everyone knows what happens when this song comes on the radio — you can’t help but sing along!
This scene is a great depiction of what its like when this song comes on. Everyone is singing off key, one guy wrongfully thinks he sounds like Freddie, and the climax of the song, when Brian May’s monster riff comes in with the band, everyone starts to headbang and play air guitar.
That’s rock 'n' roll!
—Cody Jasper
This Is Spinal Tap, "Stonehenge" Scene
Any list of hilarious scenes has to include this one from Spinal Tap.
We have all been guilty of taking things too far and have been accused of forgetting what it's all about for thinking that stage props, more amps and tighter pants [laughs] will make us 'rockstars.'
The list goes on and on...
Sometimes we think these things are as important as the music, and it comes back to bite us in the ass.
This scene always cracks me up, probably because it’s just so real. It reminds me every time I see it — ditch the gimmicks and just play your ass off!
—Cody Jasper
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny, Masterpiece Jam
This scene literally makes me laugh out loud. The pentagram, the urgency... the whole thing rings so true.
Don't get me wrong, the depth and soul vibration of music and the powerful feeling of rock 'n' roll are two mystical and mysterious things I don’t quite fully understand.
But, summoning the devil to assist you in writing that one huge song is something I know I’ve tried... I’ve been there, trying to harness my inner rock angel/demon (your choice) to guide me through the alternate dimensions that is rock and to deliver the one rock song that will save all of music for eternity and wake up the masses…
But it hasn’t happened... yet.
—Cody Jasper
The Blues Brothers, Owing the Bar Money for Drinks
I vividly remember when I was just getting started in music, this happened to me many times.
Now that I have TKO as an agency, I don’t really have that issue anymore, thank God!
When I was just getting going, we would rehearse for hours, drive half way across the country for maybe $150 and a half hour set. We would end up drinking at the bar at the venue paying no attention to the bar tab and leaving even more broke than we came in, but we made some fans. It was worth it!
—Mitch Micoley
This Is Spinal Tap, "This one goes to 11"
I think this one truly represents not just me, but all guitar players explaining their favorite guitar.
Mine is also a Gibson Les Paul. Not a ‘59 like in the movie — but an ‘82 with incredible sustain, just like in Spinal Tap.
My house has a similar vibe, musical instruments and gear everywhere. Also, the quote of, "When you need that little extra push over the cliff, our amps go to 11," is the best example of being a savant musician.
With that being said, my Komet amp and 1968 Marshall cabinet defiantly goes to 11!
—Mitch Micoley
Almost Famous, "Do you wanna buy a gate?"
I love this one! It’s a classic fight between the tour manager and producer of the show.
This hasn’t happened to Moon Fever yet, but I’m sure if we almost got electrocuted on stage, our management would do the same for us.
You ultimately are a little family or a tribe out there and through all the grind, struggle and drama, there is plenty of that!
There’s been lots of moments when everyone is beat up from the road and full of emotions, but still we get up onstage and kill together as a band every night regardless of what personal problems are going on.
As for as the gate scene – FYI, gates are not as strong as they look.
—Mitch Micoley