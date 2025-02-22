The Most + Least Played Song Live Off Every Black Sabbath Album

Here is the most and least played song live off each of Black Sabbath's studio albums.

I'll be up front here, you probably already know the songs Black Sabbath played the most over the years.

But there are quite a few surprises in the list that you'll want to look for. Keep an eye out for:

How many times the most played song is connected to the album title

How often the band dipped into less-popular albums like Forbidden and Cross Purposes from the Tony Martin-era

The dramatic shift in album cover art

And just how many times they played "Paranoid" through the year.

SPOILER ALERT: They've played songs from Paranoid more than 4,000 times with more than 1,000 of those being the title track.

With Black Sabbath gone from the stage for good following the epic Back to the Beginning concert on July 5, let's look back at how often (and how little) the band leaned into each one of its albums.

All stats courtesy of setlist.fm.

Most + Least Played Songs From Every Black Sabbath Album The songs Black Sabbath played the most and least from each of their 19 studio albums through the years.

All stats last updated on July 14, 2025 (via setlist.fm Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll