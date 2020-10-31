Here’s The Most Played Halloween-Themed Rock Songs

For rock and metal fans, there's really no better time than October. It's the month where you binge horror films and make endless playlists, cramming them with your favorite Halloween-time bands as well as some other generally spooky songs. Here are the most played Halloween-themed rock songs, per the U.K.'s Official Charts Company.

Loosely put, the Official Charts Company is the equivalent of the Billboard Charts in the U.S. and regularly tracks album and singles placement, singles downloads and more.

In their tally of the most popular Halloween-themed songs, the Official Charts broke down streaming numbers based in the U.K. for 12 tracks in particular, which were a mix of rock, pop and alternative. Basically, don't be disappointed when you don't see Rob Zombie, Cradle of Filth or even the Misfits pop up on the list below.

At the top of the heap is Australian pop/rock outfit 5 Seconds of Summer, who had an extraordinary lead over every artist listed with a total of 170 million streams. That's more than triple the amount of Michael Jackson's iconic "Thriller," which netted 51.1 million streams.

Other selections here may not be glaringly obvious as an end of October favorite (we're looking at you, Backstreet Boys — don't worry, we didn't include the boy band in the rock breakdown below).

Even AC/DC's "Highway to Hell" doesn't immediately register as a Halloween staple, but with all those devils and ghouls loitering in the streets on October 31, it's no shock the idea of Hell comes to mind.

See the streaming numbers on some rock favorites below. And, yes, we know the "Ghostbusters" song isn't rock or metal, but it's too fun not to include.

Happy Halloween!