Motley Crue + Def Leppard Announce First 2023 U.S. Shows + They’re Not in a Stadium

Motley Crue and Def Leppard have announced their first U.S. shows in 2023. They are early in the year, before they jet off on their international "The World Tour" dates, and they are not in a stadium.

They are. In. An. ARENA.

The 7,000 capacity strong Hard Rock Live at Mark G. Etess Arena in Atlantic City, NJ will host Motley Crue and Def Leppard for two nights on Feb. 10 and 11, 2023. It is a departure from their huge and crazy successful "The Stadium Tour" over the summer, and the massive stadiums they will be playing on their upcoming "The World Tour." Pre-sales for the Atlantic City dates start today (Nov. 29), and tickets are on sale to the general public this Friday (Dec. 2.)

These stateside shows in will be first shows for new touring guitarist John 5, the one time guitarist for Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson who was officially dubbed the new road axeman at the end of last month. (Apparently, John 5 has been practicing Crue songs for his cat) Mick Mars, while still a member of the band, won't go out on tour anymore due to his longstanding health issues.

Check out the entire "The World Tour" dates here, and the most recently announced U.S. dates below.

Motley Crue / Def Leppard U.S. Tour Dates 2023

Feb. 10 - Atlantic City, New Jersey @ Hard Rock Live at Mark G. Etess Arena

Feb. 11 - Atlantic City, New Jersey @ Hard Rock Live at Mark G. Etess Arena