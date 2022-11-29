House Tommy Lee Is Selling Burglarized, Thieves Take Random Items + Trash the Place

A home that Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee owns in tony Calabasas, Calif., has been burglarized and thrashed. TMZ is reporting that the break-in happened last week at a mansion that Lee has been trying to sell off and on since 2016. It is not Lee's current residence..

The website says that the thief (or thieves) "broke glass, lamps, and... one of Tommy's side gates." As for the take? Really strange stuff. "Just a bathroom mirror and some cabinet handles." Huh???? TMZ says damage estimates to Lee's house are around $5000. No one has been arrested for the crime.

The new-ish Only Fans star has listed this particular home multiple times, the first coming 8 years ago, then in 2018, and yet another time in 2020. Now it's on the market again. But Tommy is not hurting for a space to crash. It seems that Lee's L.A. area home base is a sweet little (4 bedroom) Japanese-inspired Brentwood crib he's been living in since May of 2021.

If you've looking to see an actual trashed Tommy Lee hotel room (destroyed by many strange, animatronic, rubber Tommy Lees) watch the bananas new video for Lee's latest song, "Bouncy Castle," here.