A fan poll at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame shows that visitors to the museum have voted for Motley Crue and Iron Maiden more than any other acts. The poll was shared by a museum visitor via Twitter and shows the exact number of votes the yet-to-be-inducted acts have received.

Iron Maiden were finally nominated in the most recent round of Rock Hall nominees, but the metal legends failed to receive enough votes from the Hall’s voting body. Foo Fighters successfully made the cut in 2021, but plenty of other highly successful and heavily influential acts such as Judas Priest have been rejected by the Rock Hall on multiple occasions.

Still, Rock Hall visitors made Maiden the second-most voted act in the poll. Motley Crue claimed the top spot, getting more votes than any band out of the 23,510 total votes cast. The rest of the Top 10, in order, includes Pat Benatar, Blink-182, Dave Matthews Band, Dolly Parton, Weezer, Cher, Styx and Boston.

Funny enough, both Motley Crue and Iron Maiden have spoken out against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Crue bassist Nikki Sixx claimed that “we were told by the Hall of Fame that we would never get in, because of how we’ve acted, so that’s kind of it.” In a previous interview, Sixx claimed he would “probably decline” a Rock Hall induction. “It's a fixed old-boy network that has lost touch with art, songwriting craft, lyrics and influential music and usually has other agendas at hand,” Sixx said. “Young bands tell me it's a joke and these bands are the future."

Iron Maiden vocalist Bruce Dickinson also claimed he would reject induction. “I actually think the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is an utter and complete load of bollocks, to be honest with you,” he said. “It’s run by a bunch of sanctimonious bloody Americans who wouldn’t know rock ’n’ roll if it hit them in the face. They need to stop taking Prozac and start drinking fucking beer.”