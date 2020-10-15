Motley Crue's soundtrack for The Dirt film did not win the Top Soundtrack award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, losing to Disney's Frozen II soundtrack.

The Dirt soundtrack was nominated in a category that mostly featured music from animated movies geared at young audiences, with Aladdin, Descendants 3, Frozen II and K-12 all receiving nominations. The Disney-backed Frozen II soundtrack won the honor.

The Dirt film told the story of Motley Crue's larger than life and hedonistic lifestyle during the '80s and '90s, as told in the book of the same name. As such, it included a number of Motley Crue favorites along with a handful of newly recorded tracks.

The success of the film and soundtrack actually convinced the retired band to tear up their "cessation of touring" agreement and book a stadium tour for this year (that is until COVID-19 forced a postponement).

Music was a big part of Frozen II, with the song "Into the Unknown" recorded by Idina Menzel receiving most of the attention. Billboard Music Award winners Panic! At the Disco also recorded an end credits version of the track for the film and soundtrack.

Congrats to Frozen II on the win.