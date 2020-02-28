It could be a big year for Motley Crue guitarist Mick Mars. Not only has he reunited with his Crue bandmates for one of the year's biggest tours, but he's also closing in on his first solo record. Singer Jacob Bunton, who has previously played with Adler and Lynam, will be handling the vocals for the record and he confirmed to AL.com that they are "almost done" with the album, tentatively eyeing a summer release.

"The past several months we wrote and recorded a record and Michael Wagener produced it," said Bunton, listing off Wagener's credits on Metallica's Master of Puppets as well as the Crue's Too Fast for Love. "Michael’s producing the record because that was the first producer Mick worked with in Motley Crue so he wanted to do his solo album so it’s been really cool. We’ve been recording it in Nashville and we’re almost done."

"The songs are really cool, the record is really cool," the singer added, then saying of Mars, "He’s such an inventive player and his riffs are insane and it’s definitely going to be what people are expecting. When they hear it … It’s really cool."

Offering a vivid description of what it's like to record with Mars, Bunton says, "The power goes out, it's so loud. It's louder than anything you've ever heard in your life -- louder than a jet engine. I'm not exaggerating. He runs through so many cabinets and heads and everything is insane, but his tone is just the most incredible thing you've ever heard."

At present, the album still doesn't have a title, but the singer does it expect to arrive this year, potentially as soon as this summer. Meanwhile, you can catch Mars playing alongside Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee this summer when Motley Crue launches "The Stadium Tour" with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett. Dates can be found here.