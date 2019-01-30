We now know exactly what Motley Crue's recent emoji math problem is all about. As was suspected, the band's music will be used in a Super Bowl ad this weekend, with Planters utilizing the Crue's 1989 single "Kickstart My Heart" to soundtrack the ad.

The spot, which can be viewed below, includes a cameo from Charlie Sheen and centers on Mr. Peanut's high speed mission to save Alex Rodriguez's Super Bowl party. As Crue fans have known for years, it's hard to beat "Kickstart My Heart" when you need that extra jolt of energy to get your pulse racing and it certainly does the trick for Mr. Peanut. Watch the clip below.

According to People, the Planters spot featuring Motley Crue's "Kickstart My Heart" will air during the second quarter of Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

"Kickstart My Heart" appeared on Motley Crue's six-times platinum 1989 album Dr. Feelgood. The song became a live favorite for the band over the years, while also enjoying decent chart success at radio. Though the band retired from touring a few years back, Motley Crue are back in the spotlight this year as The Dirt film is expected to arrive this year with the band recording some new music for the movie as well.