Vince Neil: My Neighbor’s Dogs ‘Brutally Murdered’ My Yorkshire Terrier

Motley Crue singer Vince Neil shared the sad news this week that his dog had died with a statement that describes a vicious attack by an opposing pair of canines. The musician took to Instagram to post photos in remembrance of California Wolf Neil, the five-year-old Yorkshire Terrier.

Further, according to the Motley Crue member's family, a plot among some in their neighborhood is attempting to conceal the real reason for the pet's death. Neil and his longtime girlfriend, Rain Hannah, attested that Cali was "murdered" in a message on the dog's Instagram account Monday (June 22). But they indicated that their neighbors are conspiring against them to deny that was the cause.

"With a heavy heart we share the news that our beloved California Wolf Neil has gone to heaven," the statement reads. "Her passing was tragic. She was brutally murdered on our front door by two evil neighbor dogs, which is caught on our security cameras."

The statement continues, "Our neighbors are trying to cover it up and say that she ran two football fields to their pasture and their long horn steers killed her!! Please pray for her justice because her killers are still running free!!"

In her short life, Cali had gotten a taste of stardom alongside her rockstar owner. For example, the dog once appeared on a 2015 episode of ABC's Celebrity Wife Swap that featured Neil, as Blabbermouth remembered.

"I'm going to miss this little one forever," Neil added in a separate social media post this week. "Love you Cali."

Neil's not the only Motley Crue rocker who loves animals. In 2018, Nikki Sixx condemned a university for their inhumane dog research. Last year, Tommy Lee called for an end to donkey "taxi" rides in his native Greece and he's called out Sea World for their torturous practices in the past.