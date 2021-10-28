October is winding down and "Movember," the annual challenge bringing awareness to men’s health projects by growing facial hair, is set to begin. And this year, the Motorhead camp are teaming up with the annual campaign urging "Movember" participants to grow a Lemmy "mo."

The iconic Motorhead frontman had one of the most distinctive and recognizable facial hair looks in all of rock. So as many men prepare to take part in the annual "Movember" challenge to grow facial hair, why not mirror the look of one of rock's most notorious characters?

Supporters are encouraged to "shave down" on Oct. 31 to begin the process of growing your very own "Lemmy Mo" throughout the month of November. You can also join Team Motorhead in the challenge and help to raise funds and bring awareness to men's health issues such as mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.

And if you're still a little skeptical about if you might want to go "full Lemmy," then check out this Lemmy mustache filter (also available for Instagram and Facebook users) to see how you might look.

All funds raised will go directly to supporting these causes and the biggest fundraisers will have a chance to win a selection of very special Motorhead prizes!

To learn more about participating in the "Grow a Mo Like Lemmy" challenge, head here, where you can take part as an individual or gather friends to take part in a team challenge.