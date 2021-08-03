New Motorhead Graphic Novel Announced, See Preview Pages

Although Motorhead were laid to rest when leader Lemmy Kilmister died in late 2015, the band's name has remained incredible strong and active in the years since. The latest addition to the legacy comes by way of a new authorized graphic novel from Fantoons, Motorhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World.

The 144-page, fully-illustrated graphic novel features a foreword by Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford and takes readers on a journey from Lemmy's childhood through the recorded and release of the classic Ace of Spades album.

"David and the Fantoons team captured Lem’s spirit and vibe perfectly, not to mention the overall spirit of what the band was all about. Their attention to detail was top notch, the art first class and the proof is in the final piece, which is splendid! Readers are sure to feel the raw grittiness that was the origins of Motörhead in each page," said the Motorhead team via a press release.

Motorhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World will be released on Sept. 7 and fans can pre-order their copy now ($29.99) at this location.

View the graphic novel cover and sample pages below as well as the Motorhead 'Overkrisp' cereal box that comes included with pre-orders while supplies last.

Motorhead: The Rise of the Loudest Band in the World Graphic Novel Photos

Fantoons

