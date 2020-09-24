Mr. Bungle’s ‘Eracist’ Is the Mosh Song That 2020 Needed

As Halloween draws near, Mr. Bungle are inching closer toward The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, their first album in 21 years (out Oct. 30). It's actually a re-recording of a 1986 demo with some of metal's most esteemed fixtures now in the lineup, and they've just released a music video for the stomping "Eracist."

Alongside Mr. Bungle's co-founders Mike Patton (vocals), Trey Spruance (guitar, keyboard) and Trevor Dunn (bass) are Anthrax's Scott Ian (guitar) and ex-Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo, who also now resides in Suicidal Tendencies, The Misfits and Dead Cross.

The band recruited an ideal pair of thrash vets as the material on The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny is well within their wheelhouse. Hell, "Eracist" sounds like it could have easily fit on a Stormtroopers of Death album, the crossover thrash group spearheaded by Ian and Anthrax skinsman Charlie Benante in the mid-'80s.

"Eracist" is a natural pit-starter (if shows existed right now) that hinges on a mid-tempo, knuckle-wrapped, give-'em-the-business groove for the first half of the track before an explosion of red-lined thrash hits right after the solo.

Read the lyrics for "Eracist" further down the page

"Recording THIS music with THESE guys was an enormous head-rush of virtuosity and surprises every day in the studio," said Patton of the forthcoming record. “Trey’s video game-esque solos, Scott’s bionic right hand and cyborg-like precision, Dave’s caveman-meets-Bobby Brady-like drum fills, Trevor’s solid foundation and laser-focus to detail. There is nothing sweeter than getting your ass kicked by true comrades…where everyone has a singular drive and mission."

Dunn professed, "Recording this record felt like we were finally utilizing our Ph.Ds in Thrash Metal. All we had to do was go back to our original professors for some additional guidance and talk them into joining us. Turns out we were A+ students. We even went for extra credit by revisiting some tunes that we'd given up on back in the day. It was less like a trip of nostalgia and more like the refining of an original, worthy document. We were haunted for 35 years by the fact that this music wasn't given it's due respect. Now we can die.”

Well, you’re crazy like a barn owl

Laughing hyena growl, ERACIST, ERACIST Hipster jackal bark and snark

Sniffing in the car park, ERACIST, ERACIST ERACIST Watch the statistics lie

Liars , they love their stats

Keep your shit-eating grin sly

And ignore the ballistics… GUNNIN, GUNNIN, GUNNIN Erase your face, fool!!!! GUNNIN, GUNNIN,GUNNIN Well, you picked a bad day

To have a bad day

Now you’re eracist, eracist Wipe it clean, Armor-All

Joy of missing out, scrub it down…eracist, eracist ERACIST White-out won’t erase this, you sadist Erase your face, fool!

The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny will be released on Oct. 30. Head here to pre-order.

Mr. Bungle, "Eracist" Music Video