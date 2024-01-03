Former member of Mr. Bungle Theobald "Theo" Brooks Lengyel, who was previously identified as a "person of interest" in a missing persons case involving his girlfriend Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann, has now been arrested for her murder.

Herrmann, who's from Capitola, California, was last seen on Dec. 3 in Santa Cruz and was reported missing by her family on Dec. 12 after they hadn't been able to contact her in over a week, according to SF Gate. Upon searching for Herrmann, officials found her vehicle parked in front of Lengyel's residence, and the 54-year-old musician was deemed a person of interest due to his lack of cooperation with the police during the investigation, as per the San Francisco Chronicle.

ABC 7 KRCR has now confirmed that Lengyel was arrested yesterday (Jan. 2) for the alleged murder of Herrmann, who was 61 years old. The report notes that the investigators on the case discovered human remains in a wooded area within Tilden Regional Park in Berkeley, California, though they are still awaiting the DNA confirmation by the Contra Costa County Coroner’s Office to identify the victim.

The ABC report further adds that the couple was previously married, but Herrmann filed a restraining order against Lengyel in 2017 after they were involved in a domestic violence dispute. They filed for divorce later that year.

Lengyel co-founded Mr. Bungle in 1985 alongside Mike Patton, Trey Spruance, Trevor Dunn and Jed Watts, having played the saxophone, keyboard and clarinet on their early demos and first two full-length albums. He departed the group in 1996, and according to Dunn, it wasn't on the best of terms.

"We unanimously decided to go on without him because he wasn't growing with the rest of the band and we were running out of things for him to do," Dunn said during a fan Q&A in 2005. "He got pissed off and I haven't heard from him since."