Mr. Bungle, the prolific singer Mike Patton's experimental rock band that revived their early thrash metal persona with 2020's The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo, just announced their first U.S. tour of the Atlantic Seaboard since 2000.

Indeed, since the band, which currently includes Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian and journeyman drummer Dave Lombardo, will already "venture out on their first post-pandemic tour dates this May as part of [Patton's] Ipecac Recordings' 'Geek Show'," a press release explains, Mr. Bungle have added an "eastern swing to their slate of 2023 outings" with more gigs in places such as New York, Boston and Toronto.

Patton, also of Faith No More and myriad other projects, recently returned to the stage following a mental health hiatus. Onstage at Knotfest Chile with Mr. Bungle last year, he took a shot at a flying drone.

Battles will act as support for Mr. Bungle on the East Coast dates. Head to mrbungle.com for info. See the previously announced Ipecac "Geek Show" dates with Mr. Bungle and Melvins below, as well.

Mr. Bungle Fall 2023 North American Tour

Sept. 5 – Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head Live *

Sept. 6 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Fillmore *

Sept. 8 – New York, N.Y. @ Terminal 5 *

Sept. 11 – Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner *

Sept. 12 – Montreal, Quebec @ MTELUS *

Sept. 13 – Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY *

Sept. 15 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore *

* Newly announced

Mr. Bungle + Melvins Spring 2023 U.S. Tour

May 11 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Palladium ^

May 13 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Sick New World ^

May 16 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission ^

May 17 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Union Ctr ^

May 19 – Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox ^

May 21 – Portland, Ore. @ Crystal Ballroom ^

May 23 – Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater ^

^ Previously announced