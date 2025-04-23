Auction Plans for Old Melvins Tour Van With Kurt Cobain Art Might REALLY Upset Fans

An upcoming auction for the Melvins touring van featuring original Kurt Cobain artwork will give fans a chance to own a piece of music history... and it might also make fans really, really upset.

Correction: Make that "pieces of music history." That's right, it's being chopped up.

What Happened To The Melvins Tour Van?

Back in 2012, the "Mel-Van" was sold for a little more than $24,000 as part of an eBay auction. The 1972 Dodge Sportsman Royal Van served as the touring vehicle for the sludge metal icons for some years.

Not only that, but the van also became a collector's item due to the original artwork created on its side by Nirvana's Kurt Cobain.

Now, the van is ready to be auctioned off yet again, but there is a catch. California-based Julien's Auctions says they will sell the van in pieces during a "Music Icons" auction May 30-31 at Hard Rock Cafe in New York City.

Yes, they are chopping up the Melvins van and creating multiple auction items instead of selling it whole in one auction.

"This van serves dual purposes as a time capsule and historical piece of music Americana spurring memories," Julien's says on its website. "It's a rolling demonstration of the vibrant, rebellious spirit that defined a generation."

How The Melvins Van Is Being Chopped And Sold

So far, Julien's has announced four different pieces of the van that will be up for auction in New York City.

1. Kiss Mural Drawn By Kurt Cobain

Kiss Mural Drawn By Kurt Cobain

Cobain allegedly used markers to draw a mural of KISS on the side of the van at some point while hanging out with Buzz Osborne of the Melvins. The mural features the heads of all four members wearing makeup with the KISS logo above them.

Estimated Value: $20,000-$40,000

2. "Mel-Van" Steering Wheel

Julien's is also using the Cobain connection to hype up an auction for the van's steering wheel. The group's website notes that the steering wheel was not only part of the Melvins' tour van, but that Cobain himself likely used it a time or two while driving the band around Washington.

Estimated Value: $2,000-$4,000

3. Hood

Hood on former Melvins touring van

In addition to Cobain's drawings, the exterior of the Melvins' van is also adorned with spray-painted text. The front hood, for example, features the phrase "mean machine" spray-painted in capital letters.

Estimated Value: $1,000-$2,000

4. Side Panel

Side panel from Melvins touring van

Spray-painted just below the KISS mural on the side of the van is "no talent." Why sell the mural and words as one piece when you can have two auctions and get even more money?

Estimated Value: $1,000-$2,000

If you've been adding all of this up, the total estimated cost of all four van parts set to be auctioned off is way more than the $24,000 paid for the entire van when it was sold in 2012.

No word yet on what will happen with the remaining parts of the van not involved in the upcoming Julien's auctions.