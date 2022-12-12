Mike Patton Returns to Stage for First Time Since Mental Health Hiatus

After stepping away from touring for a period of time to focus on his mental health, Mike Patton returned to the stage on Dec. 8 for a show with Mr. Bungle. It was his first time performing since the beginning of 2020.

Patton first disclosed that he was struggling with his mental health in September of 2021, when Faith No More and Mr. Bungle both canceled a series of tour dates. This past July, the vocalist opened up about the issues more, revealing that he'd been diagnosed with agoraphobia as a result of the isolation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused him to cope with alcohol.

Mr. Bungle performed in Santiago, Chile last Thursday, which marked Patton's first time playing to an audience since February of 2020. They played two more shows in the country over the last few days, including a slot during Knotfest Chile, where Derrick Green and Andreas Kisser joined them onstage for a rendition of Sepultura's "Territory."

See fan-filmed footage of Mr. Bungle's recent performances below. The band's next concert is scheduled for Dec. 13 in La Serena, Chile. As of now, they don't have any other upcoming performances except for the Sick New World festival in Las Vegas next May, which features Korn, System of a Down, Evanescence, Deftones, Incubus and many more. Faith No More haven't announced any rescheduled dates as of yet, either.

We wish Patton the best as he continues forward.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website. To speak to someone on the phone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or send a text message to 1-800-487-4889.

Mr. Bungle + Sepultura, "Territory" (Live in Chile 2022)

Mr. Bungle, "Hypocrites"