Bay Area police have identified former Mr. Bungle musician Theobald "Theo" Brooks Lengyel as a "person of interest" in a current missing persons case involving his girlfriend, Alice “Alyx” Kamakaokalani Herrmann.

Per the SF Gate, Hermann, was last seen on Dec. 3 in Santa Cruz, California, and her family members reported her missing on Dec. 12 after she failed to contact any family for over a week. While searching for the missing woman, investigators in El Cerrito, California discovered her red 2007 Toyota Highlander vehicle parked in front of the residence of Lengyel.

According to the SF Gate report, Lengyel has "not cooperated" with the investigation since he was initially contacted. "Based on his actions, Theo Lengyel is a person of interest in Alice Herrmann’s disappearance and has not cooperated with the police investigation," explained the El Cerrito police department in a statement shared by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Chronicle report added that in the days after Herrmann’s disappearance, Lengyel is believed to have traveled to Portland, Oregon. Investigators have continued to work with detectives from Capitola and Portland police departments to locate the former musician and any evidence related to Hermann's disappearance.

Lengyel was a founding member of Mr. Bungle, working with the group between 1985 and 1996, playing saxophone, clarinet and keyboards. He appeared on their debut demo The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny in 1986 and went on to appear on each of their releases through 1995's Disco Volante.

In a 2005 Q&A, Mr. Bungle's Trevor Dunn stated that the musician had exited the band on bad terms. "We unanimously decided to go on without him because he wasn't growing with the rest of the band and we were running out of things for him to do. He got pissed off and I haven't heard from him since," he stated in response to a fan question.