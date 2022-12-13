Mike Patton taunted and then tried to smash a flying drone while performing onstage with Mr. Bungle at Knotfest Chile last weekend. That's what a fan-captured video shows.

It looked to be a bit of music festival fun from Patton, the influential rocker who is also the singer of Faith No More. Mr. Bungle, Patton's experimental rock band who revived their early thrash metal persona in 2020 with The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny, played the South American Knotfest stop alongside Bring Me The Horizon, Sepultura and more.

Watch the video toward the bottom of this post.

In the live Mr. Bungle clip uploaded to YouTube by the user Benja, Patton is seen motioning for the drone to come toward him after he spies it flying near the stage. He then begins swinging his microphone around before trying to smash the drone with the mic, just missing it as it quickly pulls back. In the process, Patton flips off the drone and blows it a kiss.

As unmanned aerial vehicles become more and more common at live music events, artists are faced with the question of how to accommodate them during their performances.

For more live Mr. Bungle, watch the band's full The Night They Came Home performance from 2020 underneath the drone clip. Patton recently returned the stage following a mental health hiatus.

Mike Patton Tries to Destroy Drone Onstage with Mr. Bungle at Knotfest Chile - Dec. 11, 2022

Mr. Bungle, The Night They Came Home (Full Performance) - Oct. 31, 2020