MTV Apparently Censored Maneskin’s Televised 2022 VMA Performance

Maneskin were among the many performers tonight (Aug. 28) at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. They played a rendition of their song "Supermodel" during the ceremony, which marked their first-ever VMA performance. Apparently, MTV censored the broadcast.

Maneskin's appearance tonight may or may not have brought viewers back to 1991 when Prince performed "Gett Off" at the MTV Awards... in backless chaps. Frontman Damiano David wore a similar piece during their performance of "Supermodel," except his were black leather, more closely resembling what Axl Rose frequently wore onstage with Guns N' Roses in the mid-'80s.

Though MTV and VMAs have shared snippets of Maneskin's cheeky performance on their social media accounts, the majority of the broadcast showed an aerial view of the stage rather than a close-up of the band. Many viewers on Twitter have speculated that this was due to David's outfit, as well as his bandmate Victoria De Angelis'.

Check out clips of their performance below, as well as some reactions from Twitter.

The Italian pop-rock group was nominated for two awards at the event this year, Best New Artist and Best Alternative Video for the song "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE." They took home the award for Best Alternative Video, but they lost Best New Artist to Dove Cameron.

See the full list of rock and alternative winners here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers played two songs earlier in the night, and were the recipients of this year's Global Icon Award, which drummer Chad Smith dedicated to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. Panic! At the Disco are the third and final group set to perform and represent the rock genre during the ceremony.

Maneskin will embark on their first-ever North American tour later this year. The run kicks off Oct. 31 in Seattle, Wash. and wraps up Dec. 16 in Las Vegas, Nev. Click here to see all of the dates and get your tickets.

Maneskin - 'Supermodel' Live 2022 MTV VMAs

Maneskin 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Red Carpet