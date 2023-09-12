Though rock 'n' roll artists weren't well represented when the nominees were announced, there was definitely a rock presence at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.

Among the rock and alternative artists nominated for awards are Blink-182, Metallica, Foo Fighters, Paramore, Linkin Park and more.

In the Best Alternative category the nominees are, Blink-182's "EDGING," boygenius' "The Film," Fall Out Boy's "Hold Me Like a Grudge," Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste's "Candy Necklace," Paramore's "This Is Why" and Thirty Seconds to Mars' "Stuck."

It's also notable that Fall Out Boy (Best Visual Effects for "Love From the Other Side"), Lana Del Rey (Best Art Direction for "Candy Necklace"), boygenius (Best Art Direction for "The Film") were the three acts that received a second nomination. Panic! at the Disco also snagged a Best Choreography nomination for their "Middle of a Breakup" video.

In the Best Rock category, you'll find Foo Fighters' "The Teacher," Linkin Park's "Lost," Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Tippa My Tongue," Maneskin's "The Loneliest," Metallica's "Lux Aeterna" and Muse's "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween."

As far as performances go, there is actually a decent amount of rock to be expected.

Fall Out Boy will perform at the VMAs for the first time since 2007. Italian rockers Maneskin are also slated to perform and up-and-coming rock band The Warning will rock out on the Doritos Extended Play Stage.

In addition to that, we can expect rocking shows from pop singers Demi Lovato – who recently released her REVAMPED album, which includes rock versions of some of her biggest hits — and Olivia Rodrigo — who's brand new and heavily rock leaning album GUTS is already topping charts and bringing guitar music to huge audiences.

See photos of the artists below, and check out the full list of rock and alternative winners here.

