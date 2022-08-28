Watch Panic! At the Disco Perform at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Panic! At the Disco played a live rendition of their song "Don't Let the Light Go Out" tonight at the 2022 MTV VMAs. It was the fourth single from their latest album Viva Las Vengeance, and tonight served as the first time it was played live.

The band was among several other rockers who performed during the ceremony, including Red Hot Chili Peppers, who were also the recipients of the Global Icon Award, and Maneskin. Panic! At the Disco were nominated for Best Alternative Video for the song "Viva Las Vengeance," but Maneskin won the award with the video for "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE." Avril Lavigne, Machine Gun Kelly and Twenty One Pilots were among the other nominees for the category.

See the full list of rock and alternative winners here, and check out PATD's performance below. The story will be updated as more videos surface.

Panic! made their return earlier this summer when they dropped "Viva Las Vengeance" in June. The album of the same name came out last Friday (Aug. 19), and marked their first record since 2018's Pray for the Wicked, which was the band's second release to list frontman Brendon Urie as the only official member of the band. However, Urie worked with several musicians on Viva Las Vengeance, including Jake Sinclair, Mike Viola and Butch Walker.

Panic! At the Disco are heading out on a North American tour starting Sept. 8 in Austin, Texas. The run will wrap up Oct. 25 in San Francisco, and then they'll head over to Europe. See all of the dates on their website.

Panic! At the Disco - 'Don't Let the Light Go Out' Live 2022 MTV VMAs