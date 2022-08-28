Maneskin Win Best Alternative Video at 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

It was a fierce competition, but Maneskin's "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE" won the Best Alternative Video at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night (Aug. 28).

With seven nominees, this proved to be one of the more stacked categories. Nominees included Avril Lavigne (featuring blackbear) for "Love It When You Hate Me," Imagine Dragons x JID for "Enemy," Machine Gun Kelly featuring Willow for "Emo Girl," Panic! at the Disco's "Viva Las Vengeance," twenty one pilots for "Saturday" and Willow and Avril Lavigne featuring Travis Barker on "Grow" with the winner being Maneskin.

The video was released back in July of 2021, and features trippy closeups of the members of the band laced with clips of the performing the track.

The Italian rockers are also nominated for the Best New Artist category, and are among the event's live performers. See the full list of rock and alternative winners here.

The first awarding of the Best Alternative Video category was given to Jane's Addiction in 1991 for "Been Caught Stealing." Nirvana currently hold the most wins in the category as they've won the award a total of three times for “Smells Like Teen Spirit” (1992), “In Bloom” (1993) and “Heart-Shaped Box” (1994).

Congrats go out to Maneskin, winner of the Best Alternative Video at the 2022 MTV VMAs. Revisit the video below.

Maneskin, "I Wanna Be Your Slave"