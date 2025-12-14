Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun + Wife Debby Ryan Welcome Their First Child

Yesterday (Dec. 13), Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun and actress Debby Ryan publicly announced the birth and details of their first child – daughter Felix Winter Dun – whose at-home birth took place in a birthing tub during this month’s “cold supermoon.”

What Did Ryan + Dun Post About the Baby?

Although the birth likely happened on Dec. 4 (according to TMZ and Yahoo News), Dun and Ryan waited until yesterday to spread the news across social media.

Specifically, Ryan posted several photos of the newborn, as well as a brief video of herself leaning over the edge of an indoor inflatable pool as Dun talks her through the birthing process.

Alongside them, she shared many heartwarming details of the birth:

We sat under the full moon— the cold supermoon— reminiscing on our life as a family of two, and told the child I was harboring that we were ready to become three. By midday, Felix was born under christmas lights with snow outside our bedroom window, right into her father’s hands. Joshua was an incredible teammate, and somehow didn’t get pulled into the tub and drowned and is taking such good care of his girls on this side of things. I was fortified by an incredible birth team, and the strength and wisdom of some women who have supported me on this journey near and far.

Her hair is made of silk and her breath smells like vanilla ice cream and every chirp, squeak and whimper is music and everytime I look away and look back, she’s gotten smaller somehow. I know too soon, I’ll look away and look back and she’ll be bigger and bigger still so for now I’d like to spend my days trapped under the immovable 8 pounds of Felix Winter Dun.

I’ve been a lot of things but her home, a grow light, a portal to bring a new soul into the world— these are my greatest honors. Welcome to earth lil moonbeam. Love you forever

Around the same time, Dun also took to Instagram to let his followers know about the happy news.

“A moonbeam baby has arrived. She is a sweet baby girl and I love her,” his post begins, continuing:

She is a sweet baby girl and I love her. Debby labored and gave birth in our bedroom under a bright full moon and snow outside; Felix arrived right into my hands. The coolest thing I’ve ever witnessed. Debby is unbelievable. I examined and announced to the room that Felix Winter Dun is a girl. I kinda thought she was a boy the whole time, but what a way to start off life already surprising me. There is not a single thing I’d ever change about her, except her diaper. She can do truly whatever she wants in life, but I’ve got some extra drumsticks and practice pads ready just in case. I love you Felix.

Naturally, Dun also included other photos and clips of the new family of three during and after the birth, including a short video of their dog – Jim – licking the newborn’s foot.

Of course, everyone at Loudwire sends our well wishes to Dun, Ryan and baby Felix.

How Have Fans Reacted?

Both Dun and Ryan have received plenty of support from fellow famous folks and fans over the last dozen or so hours.

For instance, Twenty One Pilots’ Tyler Joseph replied to Ryan, “you did it,” and Dayglow’s Sloan Struble commented on Dun’s post: “So amazing congrats!” Actress Jane Levy (Evil Dead, Don’t Breathe) also responded to Ryan by saying, “8 pound home birth you’re incredible!!!!!!” Plus, Ryan received similarly supportive responses from InStyle magazine Beauty Director Lauren Valenti and actor Karan Brar (who starred alongside Ryan in hit Disney Channel show Jessie).

Elsewhere, another Ryan follower proclaimed: “congratulations!! welcome to the clique family Felix Winter Dun!! you are already so loved, I'm so incredibly happy for you guys!!” Likewise, someone else wrote: “You are amazinggggg!! Momma Debby is your best role! We love u, family! Sending you a lot of love and blessings.”

Going back to Dun’s post, one fan reassuringly stated: “She is absolutely beautiful! Welcome to parenthood! You two are going to be incredible parents to this sweet little girl! Congratulations.” In addition, another user confessed: “I’m in awe of your beautiful little family. Welcome to the world Felix Winter. You are loved.”

Some people even acknowledged that the family dog looks ready to be an older sibling, such as one person who rejoiced: “You are gonna be the best parents and Jim the best big brother.”

More About the Couple's Romance + Pregnancy

Dun and Ryan initially dated between 2013 and 2014, after which they were “on-and-off” until their engagement in 2018 (according to Entertainment Tonight). Dun proposed to her in a “tree house in the woods in New Zealand” – he revealed at the time, via Entertainment Tonight – and per Billboard, they married on New Year’s Eve in 2019.

The couple have been very transparent about their pregnancy, too, with both Dun and Ryan sharing updates, photos and the like over the past few months. In late November, for instance, Ryan uploaded photos of friends who traveled to California from around the United States and Canada for their baby shower.



Last week, Ryan shared images and details of another (presumably family-oriented) celebration during which “the child’s grandmothers giggled and aunties swooned and the uncles matched on accident and a couple lifers flew in and our people were so generous in support and joy and gadgets and teeny tiny onesies.”

Other Dun + Ryan News

Twenty One Pilots released their eighth studio LP, Breach, this past September. Per Billboard, it “debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200,” and earlier in the year, three songs from it (“City Walls,” “The Line” and “The Contract”) landed at No. 1 on the Alternative Airplay chart. The album also earned positive reviews from outlets such as Loudersound and Clash magazine.

Earlier this year, Ryan – who’s also known for the Insatiable and Sing It! series – appeared in sci-fi thriller film Orion. Last year, she showed up in the third season of popular TV horror spinoff American Horror Stories, too.