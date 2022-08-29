Rockers at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards [Photos]

Typically, rock 'n' roll artists don't get a lot of attention on televised awards shows anymore, but there was definitely a rock presence at the MTV Video Music Awards this year.

Among the rock and alternative artists nominated for awards were Red Hot Chili Peppers, Foo Fighters, Shinedown, Three Days Grace, Muse, Jack White, Panic! At the Disco, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Twenty One Pilots and Maneskin. Panic! At the Disco, Maneskin and Red Hot Chili Peppers were the rock acts that performed during the ceremony, with the latter being the recipients of the second-ever Global Icon Award.

In addition to Maneskin, Panic! At the Disco and Red Hot Chili Peppers, some other rockers also made appearances at the event, including Good Charlotte's Joel and Benji Madden. Actor and rocker Johnny Depp also made his way onto the broadcast as the channel's iconic Moonperson, so that made for a fun twist.

See photos of the artists below, and check out the full list of rock and alternative winners here.