Maneskin Lose Best New Artist at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards

Maneskin have lost the Best New Artist award at the 2022 Video Music Awards.

The group was the only true rock artist nominated for the category — they were up against other musicians including Gayle, Seventeen, Latto, Baby Keem and Dove Cameron, who ended up winning the title this year. Olivia Rodrigo took home the award last year. The most recent rock artist to win the category was Avenged Sevenfold in 2006.

Maneskin did, however, take home the award for Best Alternative Video with the video for "I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE." They also were one of the only rock artists to play during the broadcast in addition to Red Hot Chili Peppers and Panic! At the Disco. The Italian rockers played "Supermodel," though it appears that their performance was censored, based on the angle of the camera.

See the full list of rock and alternative winners here.

Maneskin formed in 2016 and released their debut album l Ballo Della Vita two years later. Though they started gaining popularity in Italy around that time, it wasn't until they won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest for the song "Zitti e buoni" that they started receiving worldwide recognition. That October, they performed their cover of "Beggin'" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and then appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the following month.

Since the fall, they've opened for The Rolling Stones, played on Saturday Night Live and recorded an Elvis Presley cover for the 2022 biopic Elvis' soundtrack. Next up, they'll head out on their first-ever North American tour, starting Oct. 31 in Seattle, Wash. Click here to see all of the dates and get tickets.