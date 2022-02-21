Actress Anna Kendrick has purchased Muse drummer Dominic Howard's Hollywood Hills home. The Los Angeles home was built in 1958 and is nearly 5,000 square feet.

The Muse drummer wasn't the only celebrity that has lived in this nearly $7 million home. Mila Kunis purchased the home in 2008 and lived there for six years before she got married to Ashton Kutcher. The Hollywood Hills home was then sold to someone else in 2014 prior to Dominic Howard buying the home just three months later according to Dirt.

Howard owned the home for seven years and renovated and expanded the home that was built in 1958 while he lived there. Here's a look inside the Muse drummer's former home that has now been purchased by Kendrick and is surrounded by famous neighbors.

Tour Muse Drummer Dominic Howard's Former Hollywood Hills Home Take a tour of the Muse drummer's Hollywood Hills home, which has recently been purchased by Anna Kendrick.