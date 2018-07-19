Muse have been sporadically releasing music over the last couple of years and another new single and video have arrived along with confirmation that a new album is en route. "Something Human" is the latest track to arrive from the trio and the video for the song can be seen above.

The clip appears to be linked to the neon, creature-filled world of the "Thought Contagion" video, with director Lance Drake centering the action of singer Matt Bellamy seeking a connection in a virtual reality-type world in which his lone wolf character speeds across the desert highways seemingly inviting the intrusion of a police presence.

"Life on the road can bring out your inner beast, this song and video is about taming that beast, desiring a return to something human. Plus, Teen Wolf is cool," says Bellamy, while the director Drake adds, "Our aim with 'Something Human' was to continue the journey that began in 'Dig Down' and 'Thought Contagion.' Pulling further into a simulated world we follow Matt, Dom and Chris on the chase of a lifetime - where something as simple as returning some videotapes becomes an epic journey."

Drake also helmed the videos for "Dig Down" and "Thought Contagion," so the stylistic mark remains intact and the ending of the clip leaves room to continue in the series should Muse decide to.

As for their new album plans, Muse have confirmed that their upcoming still-untitled disc will arrive in November. The album was co-produced by the band and Rich Costey, with Mark "Spike" Stent handling the mixing duties. "Something Human" is expected to be part of the upcoming release. If you like what you hear, you can go ahead and pick up the song via the platform of your choosing at this location.