Muse Surprise Festival Crowd With Cover of Slipknot’s ‘Duality’

Have you ever heard Muse cover a Slipknot song? Normally, when we ask if you've ever heard an unlikely musical pairing, it's because someone did a mash-up of the two artists' songs, but this time it's real. Muse recently surprised a festival crowd with a cover of Slipknot's "Duality."

The performance took place two nights ago (June 19) at the Isle of Wight festival in Newport, England. According to Setlist.fm, the rockers actually covered snippets of several different songs that served as outros throughout the show, including AC/DC's "Back in Black," Rage Against the Machine's "Know Your Enemy," Jimi Hendrix's "Foxey Lady" and Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" — but the Slipknot one truly took the cake as they're the heaviest of the aforementioned bunch.

Muse played it following their own track "Won't Stand Down." See fan-filmed footage below.

Slipknot and Muse actually have a bit of a loose history. Back in 2001, they were both on the bill for Spain's Metalfest, and Corey Taylor threw his mask into the crowd at the end of their set. Apparently, a fan caught the mask, and ended up giving it to the members of Muse when she was hanging out with them.

"Oh, the Slipknot guy threw it to this girl at the side of the stage after they played because he must have wanted to impress her," frontman Matt Bellamy reportedly told Metal Hammer of the incident [via Revolver]. "Unfortunately for him she wanted me so we got it. I think [drummer Dominic Howard] got possessed by the spirit of Slipknot when he put it on. He was running around screaming."

A video can be seen of Howard head-banging and screaming in the mask below.

Muse Drummer Dominic Howard Impersonates Slipknot's Corey Taylor