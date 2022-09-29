Muse Announce 2023 North American Tour With Evanescence
Muse bring their "Will of the People Tour" to stateside fans when the English rock band visits venues in the U.S. and Canada for a North American tour in early 2023. Evanescence provide support on the bill.
Are you ready to rock? Get Muse tickets here.
Will of the People is Muse's latest album. The futuristically anthemic rockers' ninth studio effort, it emerged last month. It contains the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance," "Kill or Be Killed," "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" and the title track.
Muse singer Matt Bellamy said that Slipknot influenced the album, thanks to his son's love of the metal band.
General on-sale for Muse tickets starts Oct. 7 at 10AM. Pre-sale begins Oct. 4. Go to willofthepeopletour.com and get info here. See the dates below.
Muse + Evanescence 2023 North American Tour Dates
Feb. 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr
Feb. 26 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr
Feb. 28 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr
March 2 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr
March 3 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
March 7 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 9 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena
March 11 – Quebec City, Canada @ Videotron Ctr
March 14 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Ctr
March 17 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG
March 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Ctre
April 2 – Glendale, Ariz @ Desert Diamond Arena
April 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
April 6 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
April 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena
April 10 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena
April 12 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Ctr
April 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr
April 18 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
April 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena