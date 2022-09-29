Muse Announce 2023 North American Tour With Evanescence

Muse bring their "Will of the People Tour" to stateside fans when the English rock band visits venues in the U.S. and Canada for a North American tour in early 2023. Evanescence provide support on the bill.

Will of the People is Muse's latest album. The futuristically anthemic rockers' ninth studio effort, it emerged last month. It contains the singles "Won't Stand Down," "Compliance," "Kill or Be Killed," "You Make Me Feel Like It's Halloween" and the title track.

Muse singer Matt Bellamy said that Slipknot influenced the album, thanks to his son's love of the metal band.

General on-sale for Muse tickets starts Oct. 7 at 10AM. Pre-sale begins Oct. 4. Go to willofthepeopletour.com and get info here. See the dates below.

Muse + Evanescence 2023 North American Tour Dates

Feb. 25 – Chicago, Ill. @ United Ctr

Feb. 26 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Ctr

Feb. 28 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr

March 2 – Houston, Texas @ Toyota Ctr

March 3 – Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

March 7 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 9 – Toronto, Canada @ Scotiabank Arena

March 11 – Quebec City, Canada @ Videotron Ctr

March 14 – Montreal, Canada @ Bell Ctr

March 17 – New York, N.Y. @ MSG

March 19 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Ctre

April 2 – Glendale, Ariz @ Desert Diamond Arena

April 4 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

April 6 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

April 8 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

April 10 – San Diego, Calif. @ Pechanga Arena

April 12 – Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Ctr

April 16 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Ctr

April 18 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

April 20 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ Vivint Arena