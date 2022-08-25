Parenthood can bring about change for some artists, but before you jump to conclusions thinking it might make Muse safer in their choices, think again! Those who've been paying attention to Muse's singles so far off the new Will of the People album will tell you that at nine albums in, the band is releasing some of their heaviest music to date. In this exclusive preview of an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe airing today (Aug. 25) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT, singer Matt Bellamy credits his son for some of the Slipknot influence on their new record.

Speaking about leaning into a more metal sound after dabbling with heavier music at points in their career, Bellamy told Lowe, "That was what was refreshing about it. It was nice to actually find something that we weren't good at, do you know what I mean, and actually try and get really good at. Because metal, it turns out these metal players are absolute geniuses."

When Lowe countered that the band had always felt "metal-adjacent," but now seemed fully committed to giving heavier music a proper go, Bellamy revealed the familial tie that brought it all together for him.

"It also coincides with a little bit of my son, Bing, who's really gotten into like Slipknot and stuff like that," says the singer. "And we never pretend to be able to touch those guys, but hearing that stuff blasting on the way to school most mornings, that really kind of got into the album a little bit."

Fittingly enough, it was Christmas Day when Bellamy gave fans their first taste of the heavier sound showing a quick video preview driving his headbanging son in the car listening to a bass-heavy breakdown of what would eventually be revealed as the first single "Won't Stand Down."

In the time since, Muse have served up the songs "Compliance," the Will of the People title track and what is arguably their heaviest song to date, "Kill or Be Killed," which features some double bass drum action and a death growl.

That Slipknot influence has also carried over to their live show, where earlier this year they surprised a festival crowd by jamming out Slipknot's "Duality" as an outro to "Won't Stand Down."

Will of the People arrives tomorrow (Aug. 26), but pre-orders are still being taken at this location. Check out the preview clip of Matt Bellamy chatting with Zane Lowe below, and tune in today (Aug. 25) at 1PM ET / 10AM PT to hear the full interview on Apple Music.

