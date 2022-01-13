Muse Drop Defiant, Metal-Leaning Anthem ‘Won’t Stand Down’

Muse are kicking off 2022 with a powerful musical statement, delivering one of their heaviest songs to date with the single "Won't Stand Down." The song is accompanied by a Jared Hogan-directed video that can be seen and heard in the player below.

Some Muse fans recently caught their first preview of the metal-leaning track with singer Matt Bellamy sharing the song's metal breakdown as his son gleefully headbangs in the passenger seat of the vocalist's car. With the song now fully revealed, we get the larger picture with the track employing some of the band's familiar hard-hitting synths, drums and distorted guitar to provide a soaring and defiant anthem, though one arguably serving as their heaviest piece of music to date.

“'Won’t Stand Down' is a song about standing your ground against bullies, whether that be on the playground, at work or anywhere,” says singer Matt Bellamy. “Protecting yourself from coercion and sociopathic manipulation and to face adversity with strength, confidence and aggression.”

As for the Jared Hogan-directed visual, it features Bellamy in an elder state, wheelchair bound with white hair being wheeled onto a stage and strapped into a contraption that allows him to control an audience consisting of a dark army. Over the course of the video, the weakened character draws strength from the masses, bolting free of his chair and eventually ascending to become the most powerful character in the room. Watch the clip and check out the song's lyrics in full below.

If you like what you hear, "Won't Stand Down" is currently available via multiple platforms at this location. The track was produced by the band and mixed by Dan Lancaster. Though a full album has not been announced as of yet, it's expected that "Won't Stand Down" could be the first offering from a potential release.

Muse have also announced plans to tour this summer in Europe. The newly announced dates can be found below and ticketing information can be found via their website.

Muse, "Won't Stand Down" Lyrics

I never believed that I would concede and let someone trample on me

You strung me along, I thought I was strong, but you were just gaslighting me

I’ve opened my eyes, & counted the lies, & now it is clearer to me

You are just a user, and an abuser, living vicariously I never believed that I would concede and get myself blown asunder

You strung me along, I thought I was strong, but now you have pushed me under

I’ve opened my eyes, and counted the lies, now it is clearer to me

You are just a user, and an abuser, and I refuse to take it Won’t stand down

I’m growing stronger

Won’t stand down

I’m owned no longer

Won’t stand down

You’ve used me for too long, now die alone Now I’m coming back, a counterattack, I’m playing you at your own game

I’m cutting you out, a shadow of doubt

Is gonna hang over your name

I’ve opened my eyes, I see your disguise,

I will never see you the same

I know how to win, before you begin

I’ll shoot you before you take aim Now I’m coming back, a counterattack,

A psychological war

I’m cutting you in, I’m under your skin

Now I’m gonna settle the score

I’ve opened my eyes, I see your disguise,

I will never see you the same

I know how to win, before you begin

I’ll shoot you before you take aim Won’t stand down

I’m growing stronger

Won’t stand down

I’m owned no longer

Won’t stand down

You’ve used me for too long, now die alone Won’t stand down

I’m growing stronger

Won’t stand down

I’m owned no longer

Won’t stand down

You’ve used me for too long, now die alone

Muse, "Won't Stand Down"

Muse 2022 European Tour Dates

June 3 - Nürburgring, Germany @ Rock AM Ring

June 5 - Nürburgring, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 9 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

June 11 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Sounds

June 17 - Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks

June 19 - Newport, England @ Isle of Wight Festival

June 21 - Hungary, Sopron @ VOLT Festival

June 24 - Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox Festival

June 26 - Mallorca, Spain @ Mallorca Live

June 29 - Athens, Greece @ Ejekt Festival

July 2 - Gallen, Switzerland @ OpenAir St.

July 3 - Belfort, France @ Les Eurockéennes De Belfort

July 6 - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Beauregard Festival

July 8 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 10 - Céret, France @ Les Déferlantes Festival