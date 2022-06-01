Muse Start the Revolution With Video for Defiant ‘Will of the People’ Title Track

Viva la revolution! Muse frontman Matt Bellamy teased in 2020 that the band's next album would be inspired by the chaos and protests of that same year, and so far the group has lived up to that promise, with their new album title track "Will of the People" following the previously released "Won't Stand Down" and "Compliance."

The band just released their new single with an eye catching video from award winning animator and producer Tom Teller. In it, a secretive group of revolutionaries start to prepare for battle, gathering their weapons in a futuristic landscape and ready to make their grandest statement yet, eventually toppling the statues of their familiar overlords amidst the dusty terrain.

As for the song itself, it's easily the catchiest track fans have heard so far, with a Marilyn Manson "Beautiful People" / The Timelords "Doctorin' Tardis" shuffle with a vocal delivery in the vein of Eddie Cochran's "Summertime Blues."

Of the song, singer Matt Bellamy states, “'Will of the People' is fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought 'fuck this.'" So, to be clear, it's fictional.

Get a closer look at the lyrics and video below, and if you like what you hear, the song is available in multiple formats here.

Muse, "Will of the People" Lyrics

The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of X 4 Let’s push the emperors into the ocean,

The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of the

Don’t need a goon to flood with devotion,

The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of the

With every hour our number increases

The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of the

We’ll smash your institutions to pieces

The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of the We need a transformation

One we all can see

We need a revolution

So long as we stay free

The will of the will of the Welcome to the desecration baby

We’ll build you right up then we’ll tear you down

Welcome to the celebration baby

The judges are jailed and the future is ours Free your sons and unlock your daughters

We’ll throw the baby out with the bath water

With every second our anger increases

We’re gonna smash this nation to pieces

The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of the We need a transmutation

One we all conceive

We need a revolution

So long as we stay free

The will of the will of the Welcome to the desecration baby

We’ll build you right up then we’ll tear you down

Welcome to the celebration baby

The judges are jailed and the future is ours The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of X 5

The will of the people, the will of the sheeple, the will of the will of

The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of X 2

The will of the will of the Welcome to the desecration baby

We’ll build you right up then we’ll tear you down

Welcome to the celebration baby

The judges are jailed and the future is ours

Muse, "Will of the People"

Will of the People also serves as the title for Muse's new album. Fans will be able to get their hands on it as of Aug. 26 and pre-orders are available here.

Meanwhile, Muse are hitting the road in support of the forthcoming release, first making the rounds in Europe this month and carrying over into July. Then they'll head stateside in October for a brief North American trek, before crossing back over to Europe in late October.

For European shows, fans who have pre ordered the Will of the People record will have first access to tickets available for presale on Tuesday, June 21 at 10AM local. For North American shows, fan club presale will be available on Wednesday, June 22 at 10AM local. The general on-sale will start on June 24 at 10AM local. See all their stops below and get ticketing info here.

Muse 2022 Tour Dates

June 3 - Nürburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring

June 5 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park

June 9 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival

June 11 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Sounds

June 17 - Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks

June 18 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Rock In Rio

June 19 - Newport, England @ Isle of Wight Festival

June 21 - Sopron, Hungary @ VOLT Festival Hungary

June 24 - Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox Festival

June 26 - Mallorca, Spain @ Mallorca Live

June 29 - Athens, Greece @ Ejekt Festival

July 2 - Gallen, Switzerland @ OpenAir St.

July 3 - Belfort, France @ Les Eurockéennes De Belfort

July 6 - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Beauregard Festival

July 8 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival

July 10 - Céret, France @ Les Déferlantes Festival

Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern

Oct. 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theater

Oct. 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ The History

Oct. 16 - New York City, N.Y. @ The Beacon Theater

Oct. 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carre

Oct. 25 - Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel

Oct. 26 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz