Muse Start the Revolution With Video for Defiant ‘Will of the People’ Title Track
Viva la revolution! Muse frontman Matt Bellamy teased in 2020 that the band's next album would be inspired by the chaos and protests of that same year, and so far the group has lived up to that promise, with their new album title track "Will of the People" following the previously released "Won't Stand Down" and "Compliance."
The band just released their new single with an eye catching video from award winning animator and producer Tom Teller. In it, a secretive group of revolutionaries start to prepare for battle, gathering their weapons in a futuristic landscape and ready to make their grandest statement yet, eventually toppling the statues of their familiar overlords amidst the dusty terrain.
As for the song itself, it's easily the catchiest track fans have heard so far, with a Marilyn Manson "Beautiful People" / The Timelords "Doctorin' Tardis" shuffle with a vocal delivery in the vein of Eddie Cochran's "Summertime Blues."
Of the song, singer Matt Bellamy states, “'Will of the People' is fictional story set in a fictional metaverse on a fictional planet ruled by a fictional authoritarian state run by a fictional algorithm manifested by a fictional data centre running a fictional bank printing a fictional currency controlling a fictional population occupying a fictional city containing a fictional apartment where a fictional man woke up one day and thought 'fuck this.'" So, to be clear, it's fictional.
Get a closer look at the lyrics and video below, and if you like what you hear, the song is available in multiple formats here.
Muse, "Will of the People" Lyrics
The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of X 4
Let’s push the emperors into the ocean,
The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of the
Don’t need a goon to flood with devotion,
The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of the
With every hour our number increases
The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of the
We’ll smash your institutions to pieces
The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of the
We need a transformation
One we all can see
We need a revolution
So long as we stay free
The will of the will of the
Welcome to the desecration baby
We’ll build you right up then we’ll tear you down
Welcome to the celebration baby
The judges are jailed and the future is ours
Free your sons and unlock your daughters
We’ll throw the baby out with the bath water
With every second our anger increases
We’re gonna smash this nation to pieces
The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of the
We need a transmutation
One we all conceive
We need a revolution
So long as we stay free
The will of the will of the
Welcome to the desecration baby
We’ll build you right up then we’ll tear you down
Welcome to the celebration baby
The judges are jailed and the future is ours
The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of X 5
The will of the people, the will of the sheeple, the will of the will of
The will of the people, the will of the people, the will of the will of X 2
The will of the will of the
Welcome to the desecration baby
We’ll build you right up then we’ll tear you down
Welcome to the celebration baby
The judges are jailed and the future is ours
Muse, "Will of the People"
Will of the People also serves as the title for Muse's new album. Fans will be able to get their hands on it as of Aug. 26 and pre-orders are available here.
Meanwhile, Muse are hitting the road in support of the forthcoming release, first making the rounds in Europe this month and carrying over into July. Then they'll head stateside in October for a brief North American trek, before crossing back over to Europe in late October.
For European shows, fans who have pre ordered the Will of the People record will have first access to tickets available for presale on Tuesday, June 21 at 10AM local. For North American shows, fan club presale will be available on Wednesday, June 22 at 10AM local. The general on-sale will start on June 24 at 10AM local. See all their stops below and get ticketing info here.
Muse 2022 Tour Dates
June 3 - Nürburgring, Germany @ Rock Am Ring
June 5 - Nuremberg, Germany @ Rock Im Park
June 9 - Nickelsdorf, Austria @ Nova Rock Festival
June 11 - Berlin, Germany @ Tempelhof Sounds
June 17 - Florence, Italy @ Firenze Rocks
June 18 - Lisbon, Portugal @ Rock In Rio
June 19 - Newport, England @ Isle of Wight Festival
June 21 - Sopron, Hungary @ VOLT Festival Hungary
June 24 - Odense, Denmark @ Tinderbox Festival
June 26 - Mallorca, Spain @ Mallorca Live
June 29 - Athens, Greece @ Ejekt Festival
July 2 - Gallen, Switzerland @ OpenAir St.
July 3 - Belfort, France @ Les Eurockéennes De Belfort
July 6 - Hérouville-Saint-Clair, France @ Beauregard Festival
July 8 - Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival
July 10 - Céret, France @ Les Déferlantes Festival
Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Oct. 11 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Riviera Theater
Oct. 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ The History
Oct. 16 - New York City, N.Y. @ The Beacon Theater
Oct. 23 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carre
Oct. 25 - Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
Oct. 26 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz