Musicians Mourn the Death of ‘Metal Edge’ Editor Gerri Miller

The world of metal has lost one of its biggest champions as longtime Metal Edge editor Gerri Miller has died after a battle with cancer.

Miller was a veteran journalist best known for her work with Metal Edge, but she had also contributed to People, Glamour, Muscle & Fitness and a variety of other print and online outlets. The metal zine ran for 24 years before shutting down in 2009.

"It is with a heavy heart and deep sadness we announce the passing of Steve's sister Gerri. May she Rest In Peace forever," read a post from the family of Gerri's brother on her Facebook page.

As word spread of her death, many longtime hard rock and metal acts shared their condolences and experiences with Gerri via social media.

"We are saddened by the passing of our friend Gerri Miller. RIP. She was a champion of so many bands during her time at Metal Edge magazine and loved the music and scene of it all. Our deepest sympathies to her family & friends," stated KISS.

Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx added, “Sad to hear of the passing of Gerri Miller. RIP. She was a true believer in so many bands during her time at Metal Edge as writer and editor. My condolences to her family & friends.”

Slaughter's Mark Slaughter revealed that she left her mark on their music, as can be heard on one of their records. "The sound of Gerri’s camera is the first thing that you hear on our debut album Stick it to ya on the song 'Eye To Eye.' Thank you Gerri ….much love always," he stated.

Warrant recalled, "Gerri was so kind to our band and so many others in our early days and beyond. You could always count on her support. She played a big part in our success. So sorry for all of her family and friends (of which there were many). You will be missed. RIP Gerri Miller from Metal Edge Magazine. She gave @warrantrocks our first national press before we had a record deal and was a huge supporter of 80s Rock Bands. Thank You for all your support and God Bless in Heaven."

See those tributes and more listed below.