My Chemical Romance have released a 20th anniversary edition of their iconic album, The Black Parade, and some fans have reportedly received 1-of-1 art variants from one of the band members.

The hard-to-find doodles are apparently being included in copies of the deluxe edition of the album that was sold through My Chemical Romance's online store and signed by the band.

Where to Find Unique Drawings in Copies of 'The Black Parade'

My Chemical Romance recently re-released their 2006 album, The Black Parade, in honor of its 20th anniversary. The album has been the main focal point of the band's expansive tour over the past two years leading up to the 20th anniversary.

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The deluxe edition of the album includes prints of artwork by James Jean, the artist responsible for The Black Parade's cover art. For the re-release, My Chemical Romance also sold a limited number of deluxe edition copies that were signed by the band.

This is where the 1-of-1 artwork comes in.

A Reddit user this week uploaded a photo of his signed album insert. Jean's print titled The Patient was surprisingly modified to look like the title character from the 1994 movie The Crow.

The post eventually got in front of My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero, who revealed how it all happened.

How Rare Artwork Made it Into 'The Black Parade' Re-Release

Iero said in a post on his Instagram that he created the "crow variant" as his "loving way of collaborating with the masterful James Jean." It appears Iero may have taken it upon himself to draw on the prints to create entirely new personalities for each of them.

"I will let you know there are other variants out there. 13 total. All different, all 1 of 1. Hoping to see them pop up from time to time."

Earlier today, a second variant potentially drawn by Iero was shared on Reddit. The guitarist has yet to confirm if he was indeed responsible for the drawing that was styled to look like Hannibal Lecter.

Iero later provided additional clarity about the drawings in his Instagram stories.

"I tend to doodle a bit when signing things, so you will see there will be variations out there. Some repeating, but most not."

Iero claims to have created the following variants of the artwork:

The Crow

Ziggy Stardust

Jerry Only

Phantom of the Opera

Jason Vorhees

Frankenstein

Dracula

King Diamond

Gene Simmons as the Demon

Carl from Aqua Teen Hunger Force

Hannibal Lecter

Mickey Mouse

Batman

Unfortunately, the signed versions of The Black Parade re-release are already sold out. Other versions of the album are still available in My Chemical Romance's online store.

Keep reading to see where The Black Parade lands in our ranking of My Chemical Romance albums.