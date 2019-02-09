My Chemical Romance's split in 2013 came as a surprise to many and there has been continual hopes amongst fans of a reunion, but in a new interview with The Guardian, singer Gerard Way shares the reasons for the split and his thoughts on whether or not they will ever get back together musically.

Way reveals that the sessions for 2010's Danger Days album really highlighted issues coming to the forefront in the band. “When things start to succeed and go really well, that’s when a lot of people start to have an opinion and that’s when you run into struggle,” says the singer. "Everybody had a fucking opinion about what MCR should be. So it made it difficult to figure out what direction to take next. You get caught up in this trap of ‘Is it ever gonna be good enough?’”

The vocalist continues, “It wasn’t fun to make stuff any more. I think breaking up the band broke us out of that machine.”

Way also points to a change in the world around him, particularly the Barack Obama-era in the U.S., as a reason their voice wasn't as needed. When asked if the current political climate made him reconsider the decision to retire the band, the singer stated, “That’s stuff I thought about when the world started to get super fucked-up again. It definitely came into my head, but I’d changed so much as a person. I didn’t know how I’d fit into it any more, I didn’t know how the band would fit into it any more. But you’re right, the world is definitely in need of something positive.”

He continues, “We definitely get offers regularly to reunite – it’s a constant thing. It’s flattering, it’s really nice of people ... I miss playing with the guys, but I don’t think so …”

After leaving My Chemical Romance, Way released 2014's Hesitant Alien solo album. In the years since, he's focused on his career with comics, and has been involved in the Netflix update of his Umbrella Academy series. Way also started issuing some singles late in the year and into this year, with some of the tracks pairing him with My Chemical Romance's Ray Toro. While there are no current plans for a reunion, it was recently revealed by Frank Iero that the band members do meet at least once a year for a barbecue and family time to discuss My Chemical Romance business.